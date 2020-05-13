SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,579 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $33,391,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

