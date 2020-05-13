3,012 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $123.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,005 shares of company stock worth $61,883,117 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

