Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $125.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myokardia traded as high as $115.74 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 40987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

MYOK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,305 shares of company stock worth $595,647. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Myokardia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Myokardia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

