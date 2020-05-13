Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.73.

TTD opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

