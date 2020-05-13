Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $718,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -37.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

