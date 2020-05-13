Girard Partners LTD. Sells 92 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Danaher by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

