Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $38,750.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

