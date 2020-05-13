Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $423,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,358,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 456,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,564,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185,405 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

