BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.
BMRN stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
