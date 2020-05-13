BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

BMRN stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

