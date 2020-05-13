BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.57.
BMRN stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.
In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
