BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.57.

BMRN stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

