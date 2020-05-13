MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of MGIC Investment worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

