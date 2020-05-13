11,140 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zogenix by 102.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Zogenix by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 409,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,914 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 35.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 446,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.83. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

