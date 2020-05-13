MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $6.73 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,710,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after buying an additional 376,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,344,000 after buying an additional 482,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

