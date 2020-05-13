Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,496. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

