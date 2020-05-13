Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.22). Twilio reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $204,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $190.29 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

