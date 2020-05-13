Forsta AP Fonden Invests $161,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

