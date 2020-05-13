Forsta AP Fonden Invests $159,000 in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $212,467.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,035 shares of company stock worth $836,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

