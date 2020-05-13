Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

