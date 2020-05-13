Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

FRC opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

