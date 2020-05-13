iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

