Forsta AP Fonden Takes $214,000 Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

