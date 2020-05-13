Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $237,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CarMax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

