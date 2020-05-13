4,936 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

NYSE:APTV opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.