Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $280,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

