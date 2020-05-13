Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 619 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,617,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

