Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $262,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in United Continental by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.50. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.