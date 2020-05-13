Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after acquiring an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

