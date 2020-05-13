Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

