Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

