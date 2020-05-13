Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,005 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

