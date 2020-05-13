Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

