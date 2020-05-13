Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 5,652 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,075,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 694,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 804,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 667,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.