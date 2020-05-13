Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.