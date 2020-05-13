Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,000 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,927 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 1,293,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 180,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

