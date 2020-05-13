Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

