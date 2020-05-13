Sigma Planning Corp Has $232,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.