Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gregory C. Gretsch Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $1,699,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory C. Gretsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 150,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00.

UPWK opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Upwork’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $85,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

