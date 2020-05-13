Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 636 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.30% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of HSPX opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.