Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $3.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

