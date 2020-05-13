Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $286,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

WTRG stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

