Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $305,000 in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.14% of Putnam Master Int. Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the first quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 45.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 40,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIM opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

