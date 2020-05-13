Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 636 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $853,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,083 shares in the company, valued at $40,180,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,290 shares of company stock worth $12,839,420 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.