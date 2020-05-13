Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,039,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,272,267 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Textron worth $454,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Textron by 41.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.