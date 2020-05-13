Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $249,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 70.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,706 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

