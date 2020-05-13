Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

