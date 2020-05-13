Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $237,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc
4,936 Shares in Aptiv PLC Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $280,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 619 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $262,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated
