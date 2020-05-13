Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 668 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

