Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,945 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $110,009,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

NYSE VER opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

