Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

