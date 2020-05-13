Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.77% of Anixter International worth $411,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $73,042,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,931,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $35,751,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

